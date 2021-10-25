Ad
euobserver
Most banks have specific sustainability policies aimed at preventing deforestation, but companies easily evade scrutiny (Photo: CIFOR)

EU banks play 'major role' in deforestation, report finds

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European banks and asset managers play a major role in deforestation, a new report by Global Witness shows.

Lenders based in the EU have earned a reported €401m from deforestation, out of more than €30bn worth of deals with companies linked to logging.

Researchers analysed over 70,000 financial deals struck between financial institutions and agribusiness companies between 2016 and 2020.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
Brussels proposes EU anti-deforestation fund
EU mulling rules to stop import of 'deforestation' products
Most banks have specific sustainability policies aimed at preventing deforestation, but companies easily evade scrutiny (Photo: CIFOR)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections