Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner for environment Karmenu Vella (c) on a visit to the new emissions laboratories in Italy (Photo: European Commission)

Exclusive

EU moves to end car-testing 'confidentiality clause'

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU's vehicle pollution testers will now have an increased budget next year to spend on renting cars - ending arm-twisting by carmakers, which could demand confidentiality deals in exchange for making a car available for testing by the EU.

The budget move comes after EUobserver revealed how the EU research institute that tested the cars was sometimes dependent on the manufacturer lending them the vehicle - and thus seemingly bound by commercial confidentiality clauses.

That pow...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen EconomyExclusive

Related articles

Porsche told EU not to publish diesel emission result
New on-road car emissions test cannot prevent all cheating
EU commission censors Porsche letters
NGO testing omitted from new Dieselgate legislation
EU commissioner for environment Karmenu Vella (c) on a visit to the new emissions laboratories in Italy (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

DieselgateGreen EconomyExclusive
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections