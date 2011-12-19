Ad
euobserver
Banks first, then growth, says Draghi (Photo: EPP Group)

Euro is 'irreversible' and 'permanent', says ECB chief

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The euro is "irreversible" and will overcome the crisis, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said in his first appearance in front of the European Parliament's economics committee on Monday (19 December), while making the case for austerity and fiscal discipline.

In line with Berlin and the ECB's own stance so far, Draghi rejected calls for his institution to step in majorly to alleviate the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain, which in turn would help them restore economic growth...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

ECB chief hints at more robust action
ECB will not become bank of last resort, Draghi says
Banks first, then growth, says Draghi (Photo: EPP Group)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections