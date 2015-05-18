Ad
Divestment protest in Edinburgh, last February (Photo: Friends of the Earth Scotland)

Is your money invested in a climate-friendly way?

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A growing group of people in Europe and elsewhere is urging governments, universities, and pension funds to end investments in fossil fuels.

Analogous to the trend of wanting to know if livestock held for food products is treated well, more people want to "invest ethically".

The fossil fuel divestment movement started several years ago in US universities and colleges, and recently crossed the Atlantic to educational facilities in the UK.

Most of the $50 billion that is said ...

