euobserver
Toyota car factory - EU carmakers had wanted a seven-year transition period (Photo: Toyota UK)

EU and Japan agree on free trade

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU and Japanese officials have reached a political agreement on a trade deal to be endorsed by leaders at a summit on Thursday (6 July).

"We ironed out the few remaining differences in the EU-Japan trade negotiations … We’ve reached political agreement,” the EU's trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"We now recommend to leaders to confirm this at summit,” she added after meeting with Japanese foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Brussels.

