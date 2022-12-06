Ad
Agribusiness' capture of EU policies prevents decision-makers from addressing the true causes of food insecurity. There is no production deficit but there is a problem of food poverty, access, diets, market concentration and financial speculation (Photo: Dominik Bartsch)

Big Agri's lies: green EU farming not to blame for food insecurity

by Stanka Becheva and Clara Bourgin, Brussels,

"A sustainable agri-food system forged in crises". It's under this promising slogan that, on Thursday and Friday (8-9 December) in Brussels, agricultural stakeholders and EU representatives will discuss the future of food and farming.

But given the policy developments on the table right now, the EU Commission's yearly agricultural conference might recommend sticking plasters, whi...

Author Bio

Stanka Becheva and Clara Bourgin are food and farming campaigners at Friends of the Earth Europe.

