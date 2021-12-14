Danish ex-immigration minister gets 60 days jail

Denmark's former immigration minister Inger Støjberg was on Monday (13 December) sentenced to 60 days in jail for separating married asylum seekers.

The jail term comes as a blow to the former conservative-liberal minister whose anti-migrant policies were strengthened to rely on the support of the far-right Danish People's Party during her tenure from 2015 to 2019.

The 48-year old Støjberg was given the sentence for having issued an order, in February 2016, to separate married and...