Ad
euobserver
Inger Støjberg in 2015, when she became immigration minister (Photo: Venstre, Henrik Bjerregrav)

Danish ex-immigration minister gets 60 days jail

Migration
Nordics
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Denmark's former immigration minister Inger Støjberg was on Monday (13 December) sentenced to 60 days in jail for separating married asylum seekers.

The jail term comes as a blow to the former conservative-liberal minister whose anti-migrant policies were strengthened to rely on the support of the far-right Danish People's Party during her tenure from 2015 to 2019.

The 48-year old Støjberg was given the sentence for having issued an order, in February 2016, to separate married and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationNordics

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Danish plan to seize refugees' jewellery prompts controversy
Denmark says it already has 'fair share' of refugees
Danish lawmakers back seizing migrant valuables
Inger Støjberg in 2015, when she became immigration minister (Photo: Venstre, Henrik Bjerregrav)

Tags

MigrationNordics

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections