British bankers dominate EU rich-list

British bankers dominate Europe's financial sector rich-list, according to data published on Monday (15 July) by the bloc's banking watchdog.

Data collected by the European Banking Authority (EBA), the EU agency that serves as the sector's watchdog, notes that 2,346 British-based bankers earned more than €1 million in 2011.

The figure is more than three times as many as the 739 millionaire financiers across the rest of the EU and more than 10 times as many as Germany, second on th...