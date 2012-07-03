Ad
euobserver
London will get some of the patent hosting duties (Photo: UK Parliament)

Angry MEPs postpone patent vote

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Just days after being hailed as solved, the EU decades-long quest for a single patent hit an unexpected snag on Monday evening when MEPs postponed a vote on the draft patent claiming member states had "emasculated" the proposal.

Eurodeputies are up in arms about a late-minute deal - struck at last week's EU summit - with France, Germany and the UK on where to house the patent court.

In a typical compromise - after all sides refused to back down - each country received a slice of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU breaks 30-year deadlock on joint patent
British MPs demand London court to counter EU patent costs
London will get some of the patent hosting duties (Photo: UK Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections