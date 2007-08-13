Lech Walesa urges Brussels to save Gdansk shipyard

Former leader of Poland's Solidarity trade union Lech Walesa has condemned an attempt by the EU to close most of the Gdansk shipyard.

"The European Union should help us to bring efficiency to the shipyard, and we should not lose it as part of some stupid political game," Walesa has said, according to the Times.

The Solidarity movement was founded by Mr Walesa and his colleagues at the shipyard in 1980 and it became a central force in communism's downfall in Eastern Europe.

...