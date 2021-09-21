Auditors slam EU Commission on green investments

The EU is not doing enough to direct finance towards green investments, according to a report on Monday (20 September) from the European Court of Auditors.
The European Commission, by its own estimation, will need to invest €1 trillion a year to transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2050. EU financial support could help provide over €200bn per year in the 2021-2027 period, which falls far short of that.
Currently, the commission set the minimum climate investment at 30 percent f...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
