Auditors slam EU Commission on green investments

The EU is not doing enough to direct finance towards green investments, according to a report on Monday (20 September) from the European Court of Auditors.

The European Commission, by its own estimation, will need to invest €1 trillion a year to transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2050. EU financial support could help provide over €200bn per year in the 2021-2027 period, which falls far short of that.

Currently, the commission set the minimum climate investment at 30 percent f...