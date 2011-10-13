Slovak parties reach deal on EU bail-out fund

The Slovak parliament is set to approve legislation backing a strengthening of the eurozone’s €440 billion rescue fund after the centre-left opposition said it would back a fresh version of the bill in return for early elections.

Hours after the government fell in its attempt to pass a bill approving the changes to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) when one of the four governing parties refused to support the law, former prime minister and leader of the opposition Smer pa...