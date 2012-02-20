Eurozone ministers to decide on Greek bail-out

Eurozone finance ministers on Monday (20 February) are expected to decide on a second bail-out package for Greece, after weeks of delays and external pressure on local politicians to stick to the highly contested austerity programme after elections are held.
Highlighting the importance of the occasion, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos is also in Brussels with his office saying that today's meeting could "take very important decisions for the country and require immediate and thoroug...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here