Francois Hollande - a tough year since he was sworn in (Photo: elysee.fr)

Hollande 'grateful' for two-year extension on deficit

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

French President Francois Hollande, battling record unpopularity, a weak economy and high unemployment, on Wednesday (15 May) attempted to change the narrative of a country and president helplessly buffeted by outside forces and demands.

In Brussels exactly one year after he was inaugurated and following news that France has returned to recession, Hollande emphasized that Europe as a whole was in malaise and not just its second largest economy.

"For some months countries have bee...

Tags

Green Economy
