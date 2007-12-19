EU unveils controversial plans to make cars greener

The European Commission on Wednesday (19 December) unveiled proposals to cap carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from cars to 120 grams per kilometre by 2012, while introducing fines of up to €95 per gramme/km by 2015 for those manufacturers who fail to comply.

Under the proposed legislation, which now has to be approved by member states, car makers will have to achieve a level of emissions of 130 grams per kilometre through cleaner engines alone.

The remaining 10 grammes is to come f...