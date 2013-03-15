EU leaders: growth 'cannot be summoned' at will

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (14 March) agreed to a more growth-friendly interpretation of deficit rules, but Germany and others insisted that austerity measures will work if given more time.
The softened wording - coming three years into the economic crisis, and amid rising unemployment and deepening recession in the eurozone - is being seen as a victory for France and Italy.
Speaking after the meeting, French President Francois Hollande indicated that member states...
