In the EU, more than 80 percent of habitats have a bad or poor conservation status (Photo: Wikipedia)

Double rejection for EU flagship nature restoration plan

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs on the fisheries committee on Wednesday (24 May) voted to reject the EU's flagship nature restoration proposal, a day after a similar rejection from the European Parliament's agriculture committee.

Now all eyes are on the environment committee (the lead committee on the proposal) which is expected to vote on the file on 15 June. The final plenary vote is due to take place in July.

The EU nature restoration regulation, proposed by the EU Commission in June 2022, sets legally-b...

