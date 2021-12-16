EU unveils gas market reform, doubling down on hydrogen

The EU presented a new package of legislation for the gas market on Wednesday (15 December).

According to vice-president Frans Timmermans, Europe "needs to turn the page" on fossil fuels, replacing them with renewable and low carbon gases, like hydrogen.

Gases that bring about greenhouse-gas emission savings of at least 70 percent will be certified as "low carbon".

No hard deadlines for a natural gas phase-out are included in the plan, but in a previous assessment, the Comm...