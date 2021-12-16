EU unveils gas market reform, doubling down on hydrogen

The EU presented a new package of legislation for the gas market on Wednesday (15 December).
According to vice-president Frans Timmermans, Europe "needs to turn the page" on fossil fuels, replacing them with renewable and low carbon gases, like hydrogen.
Gases that bring about greenhouse-gas emission savings of at least 70 percent will be certified as "low carbon".
No hard deadlines for a natural gas phase-out are included in the plan, but in a previous assessment, the Comm...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
