euobserver
'One of the main goals is to establish a market for hydrogen' EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said (Photo: Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt)

EU unveils gas market reform, doubling down on hydrogen

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU presented a new package of legislation for the gas market on Wednesday (15 December).

According to vice-president Frans Timmermans, Europe "needs to turn the page" on fossil fuels, replacing them with renewable and low carbon gases, like hydrogen.

Gases that bring about greenhouse-gas emission savings of at least 70 percent will be certified as "low carbon".

No hard deadlines for a natural gas phase-out are included in the plan, but in a previous assessment, the Comm...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

