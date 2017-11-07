Ad
euobserver
Pierre Moscovici seeks a 'credible' EU blacklist of tax havens. (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission wants 'credible' tax haven blacklist

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding that member states reach an agreement on an EU tax haven black list, in the wake of media revelations of widespread tax avoidance schemes by the wealthy elite known as the Paradise Papers.

Pierre Moscovici, the EU finance commissioner, told reporters on Monday (6 November) that governments needs to "rapidly adopt a European tax haven list", which is also "credible."

"There is no point in just having one country on the black list tax havens," he...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

