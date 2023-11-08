Planned fossil-fuel production twice 1.5°C limit, UN says

Governments are planning to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as agreed on under the Paris Climate Accord.
According to the report, backed by the United Nations and published on Wednesday (8 November), global coal production will continue to rise until 2030, and oil and gas production until at least 20...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
