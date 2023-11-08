Ad
'We find that many governments are promoting fossil gas as an essential 'transition' fuel but with no apparent plans to transition away from it later' said the report's author (Photo: Kjetil Alsvik/Statoil)

Planned fossil-fuel production twice 1.5°C limit, UN says

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Governments are planning to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as agreed on under the Paris Climate Accord.

According to the report, backed by the United Nations and published on Wednesday (8 November), global coal production will continue to rise until 2030, and oil and gas production until at least 20...

