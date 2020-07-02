Ad
euobserver
The president of the Committee of the Regions, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, warned that local and regional authorities need direct access to EU funds to invest efficiently in the green recovery (Photo: European Committee of the Regions)

Regions urge EU to act on 'green hydrogen'

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU's regions on Wednesday (1 July) urged the unlocking of the potential of hydrogen produced from renewable sources, so-called 'green hydrogen', to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The upcoming European Hydrogen Strategy, part of the Green Deal, is expected to spur decarbonisation across Europe - especially for the heavy industry and transport sector.

However, green hydrogen today represents only around one percent of the EU's energy sources, since

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Stronger green conditions urged for EU recovery money
EU Commission's green recovery criticised as 'brown'
East vs West split in EU on higher Green Deal target
The president of the Committee of the Regions, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, warned that local and regional authorities need direct access to EU funds to invest efficiently in the green recovery (Photo: European Committee of the Regions)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections