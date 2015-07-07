Ad
euobserver
Juncker said the commission has a scenario prepared in case of a Grexit. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Final deadline, as EU prepares for Grexit

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Greek government has been given a “final deadline” until the end of the week to present a proposal of reforms, ahead of a meeting of all 28 EU leaders in Brussels on Sunday (12 July).

But in a sign of the general pessimism following Tuesday's meeting of euro leaders, the European Commission said it already has plans for how to deal with a Greek exit from the eurozone.

“We have a Grexit scenario prepared in detail”, said commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, although he added th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Questions raised on Tsipras' true euro intentions
Juncker said the commission has a scenario prepared in case of a Grexit. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections