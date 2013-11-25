Warsaw climate talks end in new timetable

Climate delegates from around 200 governments in Warsaw pieced together a last minute deal on a timetable to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The agreement, reached in the early hours of Sunday (24 November), gives nations around a year to put together their individual goals to cut damaging emissions.
The target is to limit global temperature increase by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in order to prevent dangerous climate change.
The delegates also agreed to set...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
