Climate experts have long warned extreme weather events will become more frequent as human-induced global warming takes hold (Photo: Wikipedia)

UN: economic decisions turn extreme weather into disasters

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

As flash floods in Pakistan have submerged a third of the country, killed over a thousand people and forced tens of millions out of their homes, rivers in Europe, parts of the US and China are at record lows following months of sustained drought.

The period between 2021 and 2022 saw record-breaking catastrophic disasters in all corners of the world. Some 10,000 people lost their lives, and an estimated €280bn was incurred in ...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

