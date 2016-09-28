Greek MPs approve water and electricity privatisation

The Greek parliament has passed measures that will open the way for a €2.8 billion aid package to be released in the coming weeks.

The bill, which was approved by 152 votes against 141 on Tuesday (27 September), includes privatising water and electricity facilities, liberalising the electricity market and suppressing some exemptions in pension contributions.

In total, it includes 13 measures out of the 15 that the Greek government agreed to adopt in May at the conclusion of the fi...