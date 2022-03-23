EU-led team could be tasked with securing affordable gas

The European Union is ready to buy gas and hydrogen in order to cut its dependence on Russia and reduce energy prices, the European Commission announced on Wednesday (23 March).
An EU commission-led negotiation team is set to hold talks with gas suppliers to try to secure better prices and enough supplies for all EU member states ahead of next winter.
The proposal also includes stepping up LNG imports from countries such as the US, Qatar and Egypt to diversify supplies and to h...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
