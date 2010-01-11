Germany opposes Spanish call for EU economic sanctions

A call by the Spanish EU presidency for financial sanctions under a new EU long-term growth strategy has sounded alarm bells in Berlin, sharpening debate ahead of a leaders meeting's on economic issues in February.

Speaking in Madrid last week, Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero said there needed to be incentives for member states to promote economic performance, and also "corrective measures" for failure.

The call has prompted a chilly response from Germany howe...