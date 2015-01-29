Ad
The talks were 'open and constructive' said Schulz (r), noting this is code for he and Tsipras being in disagreement (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Greece heading for 'very controversial' EU talks

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greece is heading for "very controversial" talks with its EU partners, European Parliament president Martin Schulz said following a two-hour meeting on Thursday (29 January) with the newly-elected prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

Schulz, a German Social Democrat, went on to elaborate that he has "rarely" in his time in public office had such a conversation as he had just had with the 40-year old radical left politician.

He indicated the two had been in disagreement on several points...

