Cyprus: 'the insecurity has been incredible'

Twelve years ago, Roddy Damalis decided to leave South Africa where he was running two restaurants and return to his home country, Cyprus.

The chef set up base in the southern Cypriot town of Limassol, where he opened up a restaurant and started organising a cooking workshop on Mediterranean cuisine.

Speaking to EUobserver on Monday (25 March) over the phone, Damalis said all his accounts are with Laiki, the bank that under a fresh bailout deal agreed earlier that morning in Bruss...