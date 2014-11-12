ECB putting eurozone economy at risk, German expert group says

The European Central Bank's (ECB) plans to pump more cheap credit into banks risk undermining the long-term health of the eurozone, according to Germany's leading economic expert group.

The ECB's "extensive quantitative easing measures" posed "risks for long-term economic growth in the euro area, not least by dampening the member states' willingness to implement reforms and consolidate their public finances", the German Council of Economic Experts (GCEE) said in its annual report, publi...