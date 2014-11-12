Ad
euobserver
The European Central Bank's quantitive easing programme 'risks the eurozone's health', a German expert group says (Photo: Valentina Pop)

ECB putting eurozone economy at risk, German expert group says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank's (ECB) plans to pump more cheap credit into banks risk undermining the long-term health of the eurozone, according to Germany's leading economic expert group.

The ECB's "extensive quantitative easing measures" posed "risks for long-term economic growth in the euro area, not least by dampening the member states' willingness to implement reforms and consolidate their public finances", the German Council of Economic Experts (GCEE) said in its annual report, publi...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The European Central Bank's quantitive easing programme 'risks the eurozone's health', a German expert group says (Photo: Valentina Pop)

