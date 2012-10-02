Barroso fights to keep investment pot in EU budget

The European Commission has started banging the drum for new €50bn pot of money that it says will reinvigorate Europe's economy amid fears that penny-counting member states will give it the chop.

With just weeks to go until EU leaders are supposed to decide on the bloc's budget for 2014-2020, commission president Jose Manuel Barroso urged member states to be open to the 'Connecting Europe Facility' (CEF), an investment pot for joining up transport, digital and energy networks.

