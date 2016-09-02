Leaked memo: EU commissioner ignored car emissions warnings

The car industry put “considerable pressure” on the European Commission and member states in 2012 to “delay action” on reducing toxic emissions by passenger vehicles, according to an internal EU document.

The document, seen by EUobserver, also showed there was a power struggle between the environment and industry departments of the commission, the EU's Brussels-based executive branch.

The text is relevant in the context of the EU parliament's Dieselgate inquiry committee.

T...