Ad
euobserver
Then commissioner for industry Tajani (l) visiting Volkswagen in Wolfsburg in 2010 (Photo: European Commission)

Leaked memo: EU commissioner ignored car emissions warnings

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The car industry put “considerable pressure” on the European Commission and member states in 2012 to “delay action” on reducing toxic emissions by passenger vehicles, according to an internal EU document.

The document, seen by EUobserver, also showed there was a power struggle between the environment and industry departments of the commission, the EU's Brussels-based executive branch.

The text is relevant in the context of the EU parliament's Dieselgate inquiry committee.

T...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

EU Commission discussed emissions cheating in 2013
Former EU commissioners to testify in emissions probe
Growing proof that EU suspected diesel fraud
Then commissioner for industry Tajani (l) visiting Volkswagen in Wolfsburg in 2010 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections