Ireland and Portugal set for debt deferral

Ireland and Portugal are to be given more time to repay their emergency loans with both countries seen as good pupils in following the imposed austerity programme.
An EU finance ministers meeting Tuesday (5 March) noted that "both countries have taken successful steps to re-enter the markets."
They discussed how best to help the two countries to "exit" their bailout programmes.
Officials from the European Central, European Commission and the International Monetary Fund - the...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
