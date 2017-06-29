Auditors: No idea if EU's €18.3bn young farmers scheme worked

There is little evidence that EU programmes aimed at supporting young farmers in Europe has actually helped secure those farmers' future, a report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) said on Thursday (29 June).

Between 2007 and 2020, the European Union will have spent €9.6 billion on programmes for young farmers, with governments adding another €8.7 billion from national coffers.

“But we found little evidence about the outcome of these measures and whether they actually help y...