France says Brussels 'cannot dictate' economic policy

France's President and Prime Minister have said Brussels has no right to tell them which economic reforms to make.
Speaking to AFP on a visit to Rodez, in southern France, on Wednesday (29 May), President Francois Hollande said: "The European Commission cannot dictate to us what we have to do. It can simply say that France has to balance its public accounts, which is true."
He noted: "On pensions, it's a discussion which we will have with our social partners."
He added: "We...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
