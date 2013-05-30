Ad
Hollande's remarks recall the dismantling of the Stability and Growth Pact (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France says Brussels 'cannot dictate' economic policy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France's President and Prime Minister have said Brussels has no right to tell them which economic reforms to make.

Speaking to AFP on a visit to Rodez, in southern France, on Wednesday (29 May), President Francois Hollande said: "The European Commission cannot dictate to us what we have to do. It can simply say that France has to balance its public accounts, which is true."

He noted: "On pensions, it's a discussion which we will have with our social partners."

He added: "We...

