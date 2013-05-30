France says Brussels 'cannot dictate' economic policy

France's President and Prime Minister have said Brussels has no right to tell them which economic reforms to make.

Speaking to AFP on a visit to Rodez, in southern France, on Wednesday (29 May), President Francois Hollande said: "The European Commission cannot dictate to us what we have to do. It can simply say that France has to balance its public accounts, which is true."

He noted: "On pensions, it's a discussion which we will have with our social partners."

He added: "We...