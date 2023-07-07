Ad
Failed attempts to modernise the Energy Charter Treaty began in 2020, in a bid to make it compatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement (Photo: Tobias Scheck)

Why EU is finally ready to quit the Energy Charter Treaty

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Friday (7 July) revealed its proposal for the EU's withdrawal from the controversial Energy Carter Treaty (ECT), after years of unsuccessful attempts to reform this controversial but little-known investment protection agreement.

"It's time for Europe to withdraw from this treaty, and to put all of our focus on building an efficient a...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

