Car emissions testing: 'whole system is corrupt'

Volkswagen is not the only car company that used illegal devices to cheat emissions tests, said Axel Friedrich, a German emissions testing expert who is a co-founder of the NGO that notified US authorities something was wrong with VW's test results.

"You will see tomorrow night on German television the next case", Friedrich said on Wednesday (21 October) in the European Parliament.

"It's not only diesel, it's also gasoline. The whole system is corrupt", he added.

Although he...