Spain solar power clouded by government U-turn

If it weren't for the support of his family, 29-year-old year Pere Guerra Serra would be destitute.

The Harvard graduate launched a photovoltaic installation business with his brother in 2002 and convinced his father a decade ago to invest his life savings in a 2.1-megawatt solar park near the Catalan city of Girona.

At the time, Spain was among the top producers of solar energy and attracted renewable energy investors.

That ranking has since plummeted following legislatio...