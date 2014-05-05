Ad
Portuguese PM Coelho says his country has regained credibility (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Portugal announces 'clean exit' from EU-IMF bailout

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho on Sunday (4 May) announced the country will exit its three-year bailout programme without any further loans, just as Ireland did six months ago.

"The government has decided to exit the assistance programme without turning to any kind of precautionary programme," Coelho said, adding that this was "the right decision" for the country.

Eurozone finance ministers meeting on Monday in Brussels are expected to endorse the decision, with EU...

