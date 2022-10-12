How Europe's pension funds are gambling with food prices

Some of Europe's largest pension funds are investing billions of euros in volatile commodity markets, risking the hard-earned income of millions of workers while fuelling a global hunger crisis caused in part by such investments, a new investigation has found.
The findings also raise questions over whether the European Union's continued drive to deregulate its financial markets will worsen the situation in the future. The rules governing the bloc's capital markets are currently under r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Margot Gibbs, Thin Lei Win, Kabir Agarwal are journalists with Lighthouse Reports. This investigation was in collaboration with EUobserver, Follow the Money (NL), Apache (Belgium), OpenDemocracy (UK), El Diario (ES), Il Bo Live (IT) and LongPlay (FI).
Margot Gibbs, Thin Lei Win, Kabir Agarwal are journalists with Lighthouse Reports. This investigation was in collaboration with EUobserver, Follow the Money (NL), Apache (Belgium), OpenDemocracy (UK), El Diario (ES), Il Bo Live (IT) and LongPlay (FI).