Mastercard loses EU battle over card fees

Mastercard has lost its legal battle with the European Commission over payment fees following a ruling by the European Court of Justice.
The verdict on Thursday (11 September) threw out the firm's appeal against a commission decision dating back to 2007, in which the EU executive ordered Mastercard to repeal its cross-border card fees.
The fees - known as "multilateral interchange fees (MIFs)" - are paid between the banks of a retailer and customer every time someone pays for item...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
