Mastercard loses EU battle over card fees

Mastercard has lost its legal battle with the European Commission over payment fees following a ruling by the European Court of Justice.

The verdict on Thursday (11 September) threw out the firm's appeal against a commission decision dating back to 2007, in which the EU executive ordered Mastercard to repeal its cross-border card fees.

The fees - known as "multilateral interchange fees (MIFs)" - are paid between the banks of a retailer and customer every time someone pays for item...