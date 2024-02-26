Record rate-profits see EU banks give shareholders €120bn

EU banks have pledged to return more than €120bn to shareholders this year following record profits in 2023, according to figures assembled by Swiss bank UBS.

A main reason cited in bank earning calls is interest rates.

Commercial banks currently earn €140bn in profits because the European Central Bank pays much higher interest on the €3.6 trillion excess reserves than the commercial banks pay depositors.

Dutch bank ING, for example, pays depositors 1.5 percent interest ra...