The commission wanted the power to fine car companies that break EU law if the national authority fails to act. But the council's text restricts the commission's ability to do so. (Photo: TÜV SÜD)

Ministers water down post-Dieselgate reform

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Industry ministers on Monday (29 May) adopted their position on a proposed reform of the EU's car approval system, signalling tough negotiations ahead with the European Parliament.

The reform includes more specific requirements for member states to check whether cars approved for the EU market still comply with the rules once they are on the road.

At the Council of the EU in Brussels, the ministers adopted a compromise text, proposed by Malta, which currently holds the rotating si...

