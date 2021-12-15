Dutch businesses 'not guaranteed' gas over winter

The new Dutch cabinet cannot ensure businesses will have access to gas over the winter, and some companies may have to take emergency measures, according to experts.
Dutch gas storage facilities are only half-full currently, against average storage levels in December of around 80 percent, experts told investigative platform Nieuwsuur this week.
Storage levels in the country during the winters of both 2018...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
