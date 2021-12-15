Ad
euobserver
Dutch gas storage facilities are currently only half full, against average December levels of 80 percent (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

Dutch businesses 'not guaranteed' gas over winter

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The new Dutch cabinet cannot ensure businesses will have access to gas over the winter, and some companies may have to take emergency measures, according to experts.

Dutch gas storage facilities are only half-full currently, against average storage levels in December of around 80 percent, experts told investigative platform Nieuwsuur this week.

Storage levels in the country during the winters of both 2018...

