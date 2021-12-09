EU banks finance destructive Chinese dam builder in Congo

A new report has revealed how investment firms and banks from Europe and the US financed a Chinese company that is building a dam that is threatening to subsume a large tract of protected forest in the Upemba national park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The human rights organisation Global Witness reported on Wednesday (8 December) that France's Société Générale and the British bank Standard Chartered have cumulatively underwritten ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
