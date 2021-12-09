Ad
euobserver
The project would flood 48km2 of forest in a Upemba national park, where the European Union has been one of the biggest donors (Photo: KD Dijkstra)

EU banks finance destructive Chinese dam builder in Congo

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A new report has revealed how investment firms and banks from Europe and the US financed a Chinese company that is building a dam that is threatening to subsume a large tract of protected forest in the Upemba national park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The human rights organisation Global Witness reported on Wednesday (8 December) that France's Société Générale and the British bank Standard Chartered have cumulatively underwritten ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

euobserver

