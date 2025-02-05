EU faces growing pressure to ban destructive bottom trawling practices

Environmental groups are pushing EU leaders to ban destructive fishing practices in marine-protected areas (MPAs) — targeting French president Emmanuel Macron ahead of the UN Ocean Conference to be hosted by the country in June.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
