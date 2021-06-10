Ad
euobserver
'It really is in the interest of the fishing industry itself to do more to protect the Mediterranean biodiversity. It will not be an easy transition, because the socio-economic aspect needs to be managed' according to researcher Saša Raicevich (Photo: Mar Cabra)

Feature

How Italy's passion for fish is destroying its seas

Green Economy
by Valentina Saini, Venice,
'It really is in the interest of the fishing industry itself to do more to protect the Mediterranean biodiversity. It will not be an easy transition, because the socio-economic aspect needs to be managed' according to researcher Saša Raicevich (Photo: Mar Cabra)

The Mediterranean is the world's most overfished sea.

According to the Rome-based United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 75 percent of its fish stocks are exploited in an unsustainable way.

This is bad news for all countries in the area, but especially for Italy, which has the largest fleet in the EU by the number of vessels. Many coastal towns and the welfare of hundreds of thousands of Italians depend on fishing.

The problem is that there is fewer and f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyFeature

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Related articles

Europe must not turn its back on the Mediterranean diet
EU's 2021 fishing quotas to exceed scientific advice
Oceans, seas, and fish-stocks must be focus of COP26
After Covid-19, deserted Venice struggles to survive
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections