MEPs vote to end fish discards

As EU fishery ministers launched negotiations on annual fish quotas amid protests from activists on Tuesday (18 December), euro-deputies voted on some 3,000 amendments to help recover dwindling stocks.

“The vote today marks a turning point after decades of complacency for overfishing,” said Greenpeace EU fisheries policy director Saskia Richartz in a statement.

Richartz says the only remaining obstacle are the EU fishery ministers who are expected to deliver their verdict on Wedn...