MEPs vote to end fish discards

As EU fishery ministers launched negotiations on annual fish quotas amid protests from activists on Tuesday (18 December), euro-deputies voted on some 3,000 amendments to help recover dwindling stocks.
“The vote today marks a turning point after decades of complacency for overfishing,” said Greenpeace EU fisheries policy director Saskia Richartz in a statement.
Richartz says the only remaining obstacle are the EU fishery ministers who are expected to deliver their verdict on Wedn...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
