Volkswagen at a North American car show (Photo: Dave Pinter)

VW to pay €13bn for US pollution cheat

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Volkswagen Group (VW) has agreed to cough up €13.2 billion to compensate the United States for the damage it did with its illegal cheating software, the plaintiff's committee announced on Tuesday (28 June).

“If approved by the Court, this will be the largest consumer auto industry class action settlement in US history,” the committee said, referring to a Californian tribunal adjudicating the settlement.

VW will provide around €9 billion for a compensation fund. The money will be u...

