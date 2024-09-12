Europe’s costly LNG terminals sit half-empty as demand falls

As EU overseas gas imports decline, many of Europe's newly-built gas terminals are under-utilised, according to an update from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) published on Thursday (12 September).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.